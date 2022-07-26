BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT Jul 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Creighton and Payden Doughty, of Greeneville, are announcing the birth of a daughter, Bryndolyn Keaighleigh. She was born July 12, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Daughter Birth Announcement Birth Weigh Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Relief Sought For 3 Lillelid Defendants On Fingerprint Issue Afton Man Killed, 2 Injured In Weekend Crash Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Has Super Voice Cast North Greene Calling On Younger Players As Season Approaches