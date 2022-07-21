MUSIC Brews & Tunes To Host Charlie Maples On Sunday Jul 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charlie Maples will perform this Sunday at Jonesborough's Brews & Tunes. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brews & Tunes will host Charlie Maples in downtown Jonesborough this Sunday, July 24.The outdoor musical event takes place at the International Storytelling Center Plaza each Sunday evening through Sept. 25 from 4-7 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m., a news release says.The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to ensure seating, the release continues.This Sunday, brews will be on tap from Blackberry Farm Brewery, and food will be provided by Lobster Dogs of Tennessee and Sunset Slush food trucks, the release adds.For more information about Brews & Tunes call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010, visit Main Street Brews & Tunes on Facebook or visit Jonesborough.com/brewsandtunes.This year’s event is sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants Services Association (JAMSA), Main Street Café & Catering and Six Rivers Media.Also being held each Sunday in Jonesborough is Yoga in the Park. The event is held beginning at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center, the release notes.Each class lasts an hour. There is no cost to participate, but donations are welcome.All levels are welcome from beginners to advance, and this series will be taught by certified area instructors. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket.These classes are held weather permitting. Visit Jonesborough.com/yoga to learn more. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brew Tunes Music Enology Food Option Yoga Truck Jonesborough Visitors Center Catering Sport Meteorology Jonesborough Area Merchants Services Association Blanket Towel Charlie Maples Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' 3 Candidates Running For City School Board Seat Annual Virginia Highlands Festival Kicks Off July 22 In Abingdon Afton Man Killed, 2 Injured In Weekend Crash Pair In Custody After THP Pursuit