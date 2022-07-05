The Bridge Club of Greeneville has announced its winners from the month of June.

They include:

June 7 — Mary Ann Handy, first place; Walter McCarty, second place, and Alex Brown, third place.

June 14 — Justine Wills, first place; Angie Clendenon, second place, and Walter McCarty, third place.

June 21 — Norman Cluley, first place; Eva McClue, second place, and Mary Ann Handy, third place.

June 28 — Walter McCarty, first place, Loraine Cluley, second place, and Mary Ann Handy, third place.

The Bridge Club plays each Tuesday, from 12:15 to 4 p.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (the Cannonball Church) in the fellowship hall.

For more information about the group, email ncluley@gmail.com.

