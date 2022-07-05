CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS Bridge Club Announces Its June Winners Jul 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bridge Club of Greeneville has announced its winners from the month of June.They include:• June 7 — Mary Ann Handy, first place; Walter McCarty, second place, and Alex Brown, third place.• June 14 — Justine Wills, first place; Angie Clendenon, second place, and Walter McCarty, third place.• June 21 — Norman Cluley, first place; Eva McClue, second place, and Mary Ann Handy, third place.• June 28 — Walter McCarty, first place, Loraine Cluley, second place, and Mary Ann Handy, third place.The Bridge Club plays each Tuesday, from 12:15 to 4 p.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (the Cannonball Church) in the fellowship hall.For more information about the group, email ncluley@gmail.com. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Place Bridge Club Sport Mary Ann Handy Walter Mccarty June Angie Clendenon Eva Mcclue Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Recovery Court Graduates Continue Lifelong 'Journey' July 4th Celebration To Feature Events And Entertainment Of All Kinds GPD OffIcer Dismissed After Contact With Teenager EMS Standout 'Rex' Johnson Retires After 22-Year Career Active Shooter Exercise Sharpens SRO Skills