Sundown on Depot’s Bill Collins, 4th from left, is shown presenting a check to Holston United Methodist Home for Children executive director Bradley Williams, far right, with a donation totaling more than $13,000 from this year’s car show. Also shown, from left, are: Christina Potts, Aly Collins, and Jeff Taylor, of the Greene County Partnership; and Susan Bernier of Holston Home.
This aerial photo by Illumine Photographic Services shows downtown Greeneville on May 21 during the 2022 Sundown on Depot Car Show and Iris Festival festivities.
Photo Special to the Sun/Illumine Photographic Services
Sundown on Depot’s Bill Collins, 4th from left, is shown presenting a check to Holston United Methodist Home for Children executive director Bradley Williams, far right, with a donation totaling more than $13,000 from this year’s car show. Also shown, from left, are: Christina Potts, Aly Collins, and Jeff Taylor, of the Greene County Partnership; and Susan Bernier of Holston Home.
Holston United Methodist Home for Children is the recipient of more than $13,000, thanks to proceeds from the 7th annual Sundown on Depot Car Show, event organizers have announced.
The car show was held in conjunction with the annual Greene County Partnership’s Iris Festival held May 21 in downtown Greeneville.
More than 600 vehicles, including street rods, muscle cars, trucks, low-riders, and custom bikes, took part in this year’s Sundown on Depot event, organizers said in a news release.
The vehicles stretched along Main Street, from the City Garage Car Museum, at West McKee Street, to Walters State Community College’s Niswonger Campus, at Spencer Street, the release said.
Sponsors of this year’s Sundown on Depot Car Show included: Shades of the Past, Bewley Properties, Gary’s Paint & Body Shop, M&M Collision Repair, Greeneville Federal Bank, Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Marsh Propane, Wilburn Excavating & Construction, Jerry’s Used Cars & Parts, LLC, Tweed Family Foundation, East Tennessee Title & Escrow Services, Inc., Malone Bros. Excavating Inc., O’Reilly Auto Parts, Cornerstone Wealth Management Group, Bachman Bernard, Gateway Ford, RPC Inc. Farms, Farris Insurance Agency, and Surfboard Promotion.
Awards were given for the Brabb Gregg Pick, the Holston Home Pick, the Mayor’s Pick, and the Kid’s Pick. Trophies were made by Jack Lane, the release noted.
Todd Collins, one of the organizers of Sundown on Depot said in a statement, “We would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers, participants and spectators that contributed to the success of this charitable event, and we look forward to next year.”
Bradley Williams, President and CEO of Holston Home said, “We are so grateful for friends like Todd and Bill Collins, sponsors, and so many others who care about kids that have come from hard situations. It is really cool how they take their passion for cars and turn it into compassion for young people being served by the ministry of Holston Home.”