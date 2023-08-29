Collins Family Meets For Reunion

Click the image to the left and log in for your exclusive reader perks
The family of Jasper and Sarah Jane “Jennie” (Lamb) Collins held a reunion on Aug. 5 at the Victory Church of God Family Center in the South Greene community. The group enjoyed a covered meal, getting reacquainting and sharing memories. Shown, front row, from left, are: Jimmy and Brenda Starnes; Tommy Collins; Beth Lane Hall and Karen Lane, both of Georgia, and the Rev. Jim Fillers. Second row, from left, are: Laura Collins, of Indiana; Sally Bolinger; Teresa Collins; Jerry K. Collins; Judy Collins; Oliver Cichonski; Hannah Collins; Kathie McComas, of Ohio, and Sandra Collins. Third row, from left, are: Kyle Collins, of Indiana; Susan McAbee, Ethan Inscore, who provided music; Johnny Collins; Staci Inscore; Jerry M. Collins; Shirley Radomsk, of Ohio, and Jennie Lynn Hornsby. Fourth row, from left, are: Doug Bolinger; Mark Starnes; Chad Inscore; Issac Collins; Whitney Collins; Kayla Collins; Jonathan Collins; Ivan Collins, and Mike Lane, of Georgia.
