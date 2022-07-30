AMERICAN LEGION POST No. 64
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will meet Aug. 1. The American Legion Post No. 64 is located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend. Any questions can be directed to Grady Barefield at 423-639-3775.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL CARNIVAL
A Back-To-School and End-Of-Summer Carnival will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the McDonald Mission Center, 75 Ailshie Lane, in Mohawk. The event, which is being hosted by area churches, will include a food court, live DJs, a scavenger hunt, cupcake walks, outdoor games, storytelling and much more. There will also be a school supply and a dental health station available for attendees. All events and activities are free. All school-age children and their parents are invited, along with school faculty.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL SPLASH & BASH
A Back-to-School Splash and Bash and School Supply Giveaway will be held this Saturday, July 30, from 2-6 p.m., at the George Clem School and Recreation Area. The event is being hosted by James Mayes, the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen and Each One Reach One Community Resource. Among the activities will be water balloon fights, inflatables, a DJ, dancing, an inspirational speaker and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Food will be provided. School supplies will be distributed, beginning at 5 p.m., at the AME Zion Church Yard, 201 Clem St. For more information or to donate supplies or your time, call James Mayes at 423-823-7300 or Virginia Robinson at 423-741-9027.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the old Post Office on Baileyton Main Street, Baileyton at 6 p.m. (Please bring a lawn chair for seating.) All interested persons are welcome. In case of rain, we will meet in the Baileyton United Methodist Church on Main Street in Baileyton. For more information, please send text to 423-620-8580.
DUNN FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late B.J. and Iva Dunn will hold a family reunion this Sunday, July 31 at David Crockett Birthplace State Park, in Limestone. The event will be held at the park’s No. 2 pavilion. A covered dish meal will be served, beginning at 2 p.m. For additional information, call 423-791-4778.
GREENEVILLE OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS PULLED-PORK DINNER
The Knights of Columbus will host a pulled-pork dinner fundraiser and silent auction at the Notre Dame Church Parish Hall on Friday, Aug. 12, from 4-7 p.m. The menu will consist of a pulled-pork sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Cost is $10 adults, $5 children ages 3-10, and free for children 2 and under. All proceeds will be sent to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Fund to aid Ukrainian citizens who have been displaced due to the Russian invasion of their country.
MOSHEIM OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will have its monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 1, at the St. James Community Center. The business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
TOM JOHNSON FAMILY REUNION
The annual Tom Johnson Family Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the Camp Creek Memorial Pavilion, 2941 Camp Creek Rd. A covered dish meal will be served. Organizers ask that you bring lawn chairs for seating. Call Paula at 609-1625 for more details.
SOUTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘81 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1981 will hold a reunion on Aug. 20 at the Moose Lodge. Dinner will be served and The Color 7 will perform. The reunion was originally scheduled last year to mark its 40th anniversary, but was postponed.
ST. JAMES CLASS OF ‘63 REUNION
The 1963 class of St. James High School will hold their 59th class reunion on Friday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Harvest Family Restaurant.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The West Greene High School Class of 1982 is planning a 40th reunion on Friday, Sept. 9 at the high school ,prior to the Battle of the Milk Can football game against SGHS. Buddy’s BBQ will be served prior to the game at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Cost is $15 per person at the door. Please let reunion organizers know if you plan to attend. Text or call Carol 552-0442 or Patsy 552-4896.