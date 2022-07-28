AMERICAN LEGION POST No. 64
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will meet Aug. 1. The American Legion Post No. 64 is located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend. Any questions can be directed to Grady Barefield at 423-639-3775.
ASBURY UM YARD SALE
Asbury United Methodist Church will host a yard sale on Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Call 798-1050 for more details.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL CARNIVAL
A Back-To-School and End-Of-Summer Carnival will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the McDonald Mission Center, 75 Ailshie Lane, in Mohawk. The event, which is being hosted by area churches, will include a food court, live DJs, a scavenger hunt, cupcake walks, outdoor games, storytelling and much more. There will also be a school supply and a dental health station available for attendees. All events and activities are free. All school-age children and their parents are invited, along with school faculty.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL SPLASH & BASH
A Back-to-School Splash and Bash and School Supply Giveaway will be held Saturday, July 30, from 2-6 p.m., at the George Clem School and Recreation Area. The event is being hosted by James Mayes, the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen and Each One Reach One Community Resource. Among the activities will be water balloon fights, inflatables, a DJ, dancing, an inspirational speaker and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Food will be provided. School supplies will be distributed, beginning at 5 p.m., at the AME Zion Church Yard, 201 Clem St. For more information or to donate supplies or your time, call James Mayes at 423-823-7300 or Virginia Robinson at 423-741-9027.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the old Post Office on Baileyton Main Street, Baileyton at 6 p.m. (Please bring a lawn chair for seating.) All interested persons are welcome. In case of rain, we will meet in the Baileyton United Methodist Church on Main Street in Baileyton. For more information, please send text to 423-620-8580.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL TACO MEAL
Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will host a supper on Friday, July 29, beginning at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of tacos with sides, dessert and drink. The cost is free, but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
BLOOD DRIVE
Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive Wednesday, July 27, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Yoder’s Country Market, 15275 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Bulls Gap. All donors will be give a free Medic T-shirt, a free Yoder’s sandwich and a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer. Donors will also be entered to win a $1,000 E-gift card and other door prizes.
DUNN FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late B.J. and Iva Dunn will hold a family reunion on Aug. 31 at David Crockett Birthplace State Park, in Limestone. A covered dish meal will be served, beginning at 2 p.m. For additional information, call 423-791-4778.
GREENE CO. SCHOOLS' BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH
The Greene County Schools’ Drive-Thru Back-To-School Bash will be held Saturday, July 30 at Chuckey-Doak High School, beginning at 9 a.m. The event is open to Greene County School students and their families.
MOHAWK RURITAN CANCELS LUNCH
The Mohawk Ruritan Club has cancelled its planned 5th Sunday Lunch, which has been scheduled for July 31. The cancellation was due to sickness in the club. The club is planning to resume the Sunday lunches in October.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will have its monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 1, at the St. James Community Center. The business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
ST. JAMES CLASS REUNION
The 1963 class of St. James High School will hold their 59th class reunion on Friday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Harvest Family Restaurant.
STEED COLLEGE REUNION
A Steed College reunion is planned for Sept 17, at the Blackthorn Club, 1501 Ridges Club Dr., Jonesborough. All alumni are invited. Registration begins at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The cost will be $50. For more details, call 276-202-1724 or 423-928-5683.