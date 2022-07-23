AMERICAN LEGION POST No. 64
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will meet Aug. 1. The American Legion Post No. 64 is located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend. Any questions can be directed to Grady Barefield at 423-639-3775.
ISAIAH 117 HOUSE OBSTACLE RUN
Isaiah 117 will host its 2022 Obstacle Run on Saturday, July 23, at Vallie View Farms, 9525 Kingsport Hwy., in Chuckey. A kids race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a 5K race, featuring a course with more than 20 obstacles, at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $45 for ages 18 and up, $30 for ages 11-17, and $25 for ages 5-10. Visit VallieViewFarm.com for more details or to register. All proceeds will benefit the Greene County Isaiah 117 House.
LAMAR RURITAN COMMUNITY DAY
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Road, Jonesborough, will be hosting a Community Day event this Saturday, July 23, from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature music, games and fellowship. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be available $5, plus free dessert. Bring an instrument and join in on a planned musical jam. Bring your own chairs/blanket for more comfortable seating to enjoy music and socialize with neighbors, friends and family.
MOHAWK RURITAN CANCELS LUNCH
The Mohawk Ruritan Club has cancelled its planned 5th Sunday Lunch, which has been scheduled for July 31. The cancellation was due to sickness in the club. The club is planning to resume the Sunday lunches in October.
SOCIAL MEDIA/APPS WORKSHOP
The Greene County Extension Office will host a Social Media and Operating Apps workshop on Monday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at the extension office, 204 N. Cutler St., suite 105. Cost is $5 and must be paid by July 22. The workshop is a slow-paced class to allow adult learners to more easily learn to navigate computer-based technologies. For more details, call Lamanda Weston at 423-812-2060.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN LAWNMOWER PULL
The South Central Ruritan Club will host a TNT Lawnmower pull this Saturday, July 23. This is a makeup event that was rained out on July 9. Concessions will be available.
ST. JAMES HS ‘63 CLASS REUNION
The 1963 class of St. James High School will hold their 59th class reunion on Friday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Harvest Family Restaurant.
STEED COLLEGE REUNION
A Steed College reunion is planned for Sept 17, at the Blackthorn Club, 1501 Ridges Club Dr., Jonesborough. All alumni are invited. Registration begins at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The cost will be $50. For more details, call 276-202-1724 or 423-928-5683.
VFW POST 1990
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive.