Corinne Samantha Guelli Weds Troy Stephen Hall

Mr. and Mrs. Troy Stephen Hall

Corinne Samantha Guelli and Troy Stephen Hall, both of Atlanta, Ga., were wed on June 11 in a 6 p.m. ceremony at The Homeplace at Johnston Farms. Pastor Wade McAmis, of Greeneville, officiated.

The bride's parents are Annette Guelli and Sam Guelli, of Greeneville.

The groom's parents are Steve and Mary Ann Hall, of Greeneville.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, Sam Guelli.

The bride's sister, Alexa Banks, of Johnson City, served as the matron of honor. Hadlynn Klaren, of Chapel Hill, served as the flower girl.

Drew Hall stood by the groom as the best man. The ring bearers were Nolan and Ridge Banks, of Johnson City.

The bride is a graduate of North Greene High School and the University of Tennessee. She is employed as a senior tax associate/CPA at FORVIS, LLP, in Atlanta, Ga.

The groom is a graduate of North Greene High School and Mars Hill University. He is employed as a teacher at Marist School, in Atlanta, Ga.