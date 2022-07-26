Eastside Garden Club is inviting the public to attend the district Federation of Garden Clubs flower show being held in Knoxville.
The event will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 2-4 p.m., and Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the John T. O'Conner Senior Center, 611 Winona Street in Knoxville. The senior center is handicap accessible with plenty of free parking available, officials say.
"Members of the garden club who belong to Eastside will be providing horticulture as well as floral designs at the event," a club news release says.
Current Eastside Garden Club President, Jeanie Jackson, who is an accredited NGC judge, will be a member of the judging staff, the release continues.
Kathleen Wright, an NGC Master Judge, will be providing a petite design. Rosemarie Smith will be representing with horticulture for judging.
The show's theme is "We the People...Who Shape America."
District IV of the Federation of Garden Clubs, of which Eastside Garden Club is a member, will be presenting the show. Eastside Garden Club is affiliated with National Garden Clubs, Inc. and also NGC Region-Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc.
Eastside Garden Club is a club of excellence and invites membership if one interested in plants, civic projects for beautification and conservation as well as competition in flower shows to highlight the talents of its members.
For further information, please contact Jeanie Jackson at tiger129ts@aol.com or 423-620-0473.