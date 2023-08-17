Miss Greene County pageant

Entries are now open for young women, ages 13-25, who would like to vie for the title of Miss East Tennessee, Miss Greene County, Miss East Tennessee’s Teen or Miss Greene County’s Teen. Shown above, from left, are Miss Tennessee Waltz’s Teen Lydia Sanders, Miss East Tennessee Kinsey Burchett, and Miss East Tennessee’s Teen Mylee Doty.

 Photo submitted via Kristin Girton
  

