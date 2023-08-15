Former USS Greeneville Commander Speaks To Kiwanis Club

Former USS Greeneville Commander Robert Lane was the guest speaker at the July 20 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greeneville. During his talk, Lane spoke about his time on the nuclear-powered, U.S. naval submarine and what Greeneville means to its crew. “There is no other boat that has the support that Greeneville and Greene County provides,” Lane said. Lane is shown, above right, with Kiwanis Club President Beverly Painter.

 Photo submitted via Kiwanis Club
  

Recommended for you