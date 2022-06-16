The Friends of the Washington County-Jonesborough Library will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, June 23 at the Jonesborough LIbrary.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The library is located at 200 Sabin Drive, in Jonesborough.

Jennifer Breuer, director of the regional library, will be the guest speaker. She will talk about innovative funding ideas for non-profit Friends groups.

Refreshments will be served. Anyone interested in becoming involved with their local public library is invited to attend.

