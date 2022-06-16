WASHINGTON CO.-JONESBOROUGH LIBRARY Friends Of Washington Co.-Jonesborough Library To Meet Jun 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Friends of the Washington County-Jonesborough Library will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, June 23 at the Jonesborough LIbrary.The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The library is located at 200 Sabin Drive, in Jonesborough.Jennifer Breuer, director of the regional library, will be the guest speaker. She will talk about innovative funding ideas for non-profit Friends groups.Refreshments will be served. Anyone interested in becoming involved with their local public library is invited to attend. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Breuer Jonesborough Library Software Programming Libraries Library Friend Washington County-jonesborough Library Refreshment Funding Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Authorities Continue Investigation Into Fatal Greeneville Shooting Large Sum Of Cash Reported Stolen From House Former GHS Principal Cited For Multiple Issues Prior To Resignation TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide New Direct Primary Care Clinic Holds Open House Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.