Three graduating high school students were the recipients of 2022 Leora Bullen Memorial Scholarships from the Greene County Democratic Women.
This year's recipients were: Briley Barefield, of Greeneville High School; Cooper Ward, of Chuckey-Doak High School, and Riley Blevins, of North Greene High School.
Barefield plans to attend the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga to pursue a degree in art history. Ward and Blevins both plan to attend East Tennessee State University. Ward plans to pursue a degree in history, and Blevins plans to pursue a nursing degree.
The scholarships were presented on May 17 during a meeting of the Greene County Democratic Party held at Casa Guerro. Each scholarship awarded was in the amount of $500.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Leora Bullen Memorial Scholarship program, officials said. To date, there have been 30 recipients of the award by the Greene County Democratic Women.
Also during the meeting, Dr. Vicki Kirk delivered a summary of public education-related bills passed by the 112th Tennessee General Assembly. Kirk noted that this legislative session was particularly focused on funding, curriculums and library sciences for public education.
In other matters during the meeting, three donations were also made by the Greene County Democratic Party. Among those was a $400 contribution to the Greene County Democratic Women for the Leora Bullen Scholarship Fund, and a $400 donation to the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen. The Democratic Women's president, Maryann Rush, accepted the check for the Scholarship Fund, and Mary Goldman received the check on behalf of the Soup Kitchen.
A $500 donation was also made by the leadership team of the Greene County Democratic Party to the George Clem Multicultural Alliance to assist with expenses for the upcoming Juneteenth Celebration. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 19, from 1-3 p.m., behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library at the Big Spring. The celebration is being held in partnership with the Town of Greeneville .
Bill Edmond was on hand to accept the check for the George Clem Multicultural Alliance.
The donations came from the local Party's "Dollar-for-Dollar" fundraising match event, which closed with donations netting $4,300, officials noted.