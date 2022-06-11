From left, are: Doris Rice, decorations coordinator; Marian Kirkendall and Jack Kirkendall, vocalists; Patsie Diamond, guest speaker for the May 10 Greeneville Christian Women’s Club luncheon, and Arleen Maxwell, the club’s chairperson.
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met May 20 for a luncheon at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee, and Renda Scott played the piano prior to the luncheon. Decorations for the event were provided by Rhonda Johnson, Doris Rice and Judy Harrison.
Club chairperson Arleen Maxwell welcomed everyone in attendance and presented new guests with gifts. The first-time attendees were: Barbara Caruthers, Judy Swartz, Judy Broyles, Johanna Fowler, Frances McAmis, Kellie Helton and Suzanne Tucker.
Maxwell led the group in prayer prior to the delicious catered lunch.
Door prizes for the luncheon were provided by Patsie Diamond, Judy Hinkle and Rebecca Solomon. The winners were Roberta Gass, Char McLennon, and Donna Bible.
Maxwell informed the ladies that Bible studies are being planned to begin soon. She also invited the ladies to attend the Prayer Connection, which was held June 10. She then conducted a trivia game about Greene County, which was very informative and enjoyed by everyone.
Rhonda Johnson, regional representative, presented the “Friends of Stonecroft” report. Rebecca Solomon, music coordinator, introduced vocalist, Marian and Jack Kirkendall.
Chairman Maxwell introduced the guest speaker, Patsie Diamond of Dublin, Va. Her topic was “We Only Need One Relationship.”
The group’s next luncheon is set for June 17 luncheon at noon at Greeneville CPC. The guest speaker will be Pam Wilson, of Loudon, Va., whose talk will be “Bloom Where You Are Planted.”
The feature for the luncheon will be “Weddings,” and attendees are invited to wear or bring their wedding dresses, along with framed wedding pictures with their names and date of their wedding. The vocalist will be Debbie Broyles.
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club is open to all women. Reservations for the luncheon can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.