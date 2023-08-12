Optimist Club scholarships

Shown, from left, are Optimist Club Scholarship Chairman Roger Carter; Ken Renner, son of Donaldean and Medra Renner, Grace Buchanan and Thomas Bales, both recipients of the 2023 Donaldean and Medra Renner Scholarship, and Joe Low, of the Optimist Club Scholarship Committee.

 Photo submitted via Optimist Club
  

