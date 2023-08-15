Woman's Club Hosting Soup Drive

Kendra Hopson, president of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club is shown here with cans of soup and packages of crackers for the club’s current project “Souper Service Saturday.” The community is being invited to join the club members and donate cans of soup to benefit the local Food Bank. Donations can be made through Sept. 28 at the Greene County Partnership on Academy Street.

 Photo Submitted
  

