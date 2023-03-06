Senior getting vaccinated

For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can cause infections deep in the lungs, triggering pneumonia. The Pfizer vaccine was more than 85% effective at preventing severe disease in a company study.

