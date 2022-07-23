Cooking With Herbs

This June 2021 image shows a recipe for roasted chicken thighs with rosemary. Fresh herbs enhance all kinds of dishes in summertime and all year. If a garden is not in the cards for you, you can easily grow herbs in a windowsill pot. Many herbs thrive in containers, and then you can snip off little bunches of basil, dill, oregano and thyme to your heart’s content, knowing there will be more to come.

 Cheyenne Cohen via AP

Katie Workman writes regularly about food for The Associated Press. She has written two cookbooks focused on family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.” She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.