Attention book lovers! It’s time to bag some bargains , stock up on your reading materials, and help a great local cause!
The sale, which began April 28, is being held on the Greene Valley campus in the Central Services buildings at 163 Edens Road, in Tusculum. Signs are posted to guide visitors to the sale location.
To help clear out the remaining inventory, shoppers will be able to fill up an entire bag for just $3 during the closing days of the annual book sale.
Hours for the “Bag Sale” are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“This is an excellent opportunity for book lovers to get their hands on some amazing titles at affordable prices,” library officials say. “There’s a wide range of books available, in every conceivable genre and about nearly any subject. There are books for every age and every interest. There’s even a Special Collections section for some more unusual and valuable items.”
All proceeds from the annual library book sale benefit the programs and services of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
For more information, visit the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library website at www.ggcpl.org or call 423-638-5034.
The library will be closed this Saturday due to the Iris Festival in downtown Greeneville, officials add.