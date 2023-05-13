The Heritage Alliance of Jonesborough will host History Happy Hour this summer on May 26, June 16 and July 14.
The event, which features trivia competitions on a variety of topics, will be held at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., in Jonesborough.
The trivia questions will cover a wide range of topics and categories including music, literature and pop culture, event organizers say.
Teams, of up to eight people, can register up until the evening of the event, which starts at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours. Signups are at Heritageall.org. The link to sign up for the event is at the top of the page.
The cost to play is $5 per person. Every team member must pay to play. All of the proceeds assist with the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance.
Joe Spiker and Anne Mason with the Heritage Alliance will host the event, tallying points and administering prizes to the top three teams. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of this region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information, visit heritageall.org or call 423-753-9580.