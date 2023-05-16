The latest “Conversations That Matter” program will be released Friday on the McKinney Center’s YouTube channel and at CTM the Podcast, officials have announced.
Supported by a grant from the East Tennessee Foundation, “Conversations that Matter” is a monthly series produced by the McKinney Center.
In each “Conversation,” two local guests from different backgrounds “explore their own culture and perspective, and discuss what makes them unique, discover their similarities and explore their differences,” a news release says. The goal of each “Conversation that Matters” is for guests and participants to hear real stories, from real neighbors.
This month’s episode features Jessica Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion, and Student Success at East Tennessee State University, and Valentina Escobar-Gonzalez, a marketing consultant with Beyond Engagement
This conversation took place May 10, and was moderated by McKinney Center Advisory Board Member, Michelle Treece, and friend of the McKinney Center, Brittany Butler.
A native of Miami, Florida, Wang holds a bachelor’s degree from Emmanuel College in counseling psychology, and a Master’s of Higher Education degree from Harvard University, where her research centered on fostering historically underrepresented student success at predominantly white institutions of higher education, focusing primarily on students of color and first-generation students.
Escobar-Gonzalez was raised in Miami, Florida, as well. She has Nicaraguan heritage with Cuban American in-laws. She holds a degree in animal sciences and equine studies from the University of Florida.
She has served with the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, the Tri-Cities Rotary Club, and the Junior League of Johnson City. She opened her business, Beyond Engagement, in 2012 where she specializes in marketing and social media strategies.