The third show in the 2022 "Lyrics on the Lawn" concert series will take place this Thursday evening.
The musical event will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance by Beth Snapp, followed by the event headliners, Florencia and the Feeling, at 8 p.m.
The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion, 108 N. Irish St., in downtown Greeneville.
“The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion. Severe weather may force a cancellation so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates,” event organizers say in a news release.
BETH SNAPP
For those that have followed her over the course of the past years, Beth Snapp has “always made it a habit to dig deep into the music and musings that have always inspired and sustained her,” the release says. “ Ultimately, it has earned her continued kudos from those who found themselves enticed by her unerringly accessible fusion of folk, bluegrass, roots and pure pop, and as a result, the accolades have been abundant.”
The musical artist was named a 2019 Kerrville Folk Festival’s New Folk Contest semi-finalist, and in 2020 alone, she scored a string of critical kudos, the release continues. She also had the honor of being selected by the Tennessee Department of Tourism and the Bluebird Cafe as the 2020 Tennessee Songwriter’s Week Showcase Winner.
In addition, Snapp emerged as a 2020 Songwriter Serenade Finalist and was listed among Music Connection’s Hot 100 Unsigned Artists of 2020. Her fourth project, produced by Greene County’s own Barry Bales (writer, producer and bassist of Alison Krauss and Union Station) is set to be released by end of 2022.
FLORENCIA AND THE FEELING
The pop/funk fusion band Florencia and the Feeling performs a mix of original music and cover songs. “This high-energy group throws a show guaranteed to inspire good feelings all around,” the release says.
Florencia Rusiñol is a Latin American singer-songwriter from East Tennessee. "Her musical style is influenced by her Argentinian roots and her jazz-singing background, and is combined with her love of pop and funk music," the release continues. “The Feeling” is the name given to the group of incredibly talented musicians assembled to play with Rusiñol. The name refers to the “captivating and carefree energy that flows from the stage” during their performances, the release adds.
The band’s first EP is available on all music streaming platforms.
On-site food vendors for Thursday’s concert will include: Creamy Cup, Munchie Machine, Top Dog Hot Dog and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., organizers note. Note: Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dog and Munchie Machine will locate across the street from the mansion. Main Street Greeneville will be located near the stage selling water and popcorn. Other options can be from the downtown area merchants. Cumberland Presbyterian Church plans to set-up dining tables and chairs near the food vendors for guests to enjoy.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts, which will continue each Thursday evening in July, are family friendly and open to all, organizers says. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for more comfortable seating. Attendees are also welcome to bring a picnic supper if they wish.
The event is smoke-free with a designated smoking area. available “Please note pets are welcome however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event,” the release adds.
The final concert of the 2022 "Lyrics on the Lawn" season will take place July 28 with Corey Snowden followed by headliner Asylum Suite.
Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for additional information about the concert series.