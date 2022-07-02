The first show of the season for Main Street Greeneville’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will take place Thursday, July 7.
Showtime is 7 p.m.
The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville.
The music series will take place each Thursday evening in July.
“This week’s concert and the first of the season will open with The Threetles followed by headliner The Whiskey Sticks,” said Main Street Greeneville’s executive director Jann Mirkov in a news release.
“The opening act will begin at 7 with intermission scheduled for 7:45 and the headliner taking the stage at 8,” Mirkov continued.
“The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion. Severe weather may force a cancellation so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates,” she added.
THE THREETLES
Formed in 2001, the Greeneville-based Beatles tribute band The Threetles consists of Ron Hensley (aka “Ron Lennon) on guitar and lead vocals; Mark Eades (aka MarkCartney) on bass guitar and vocals, and Chris Tarlton (aka Ringo’s Tarr) on drums and vocals.
“The Threetles were created out of a passion for playing the tunes of the Beatles and wanting to share the experience with fans of all ages,” the release details. “Emulating the Beatles music and sound is challenging within itself, but the band has placed their own unique spin on it by performing a tribute to a four-piece band with only three musicians.”
The Threetles can be seen playing at clubs, festivals, weddings, special events, private parties, etc. For booking, please visit the band on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ThreetlesBand/ or email milk74@comcast.net.
THE WHISKY STICKS
“The Whisky Sticks are a local band of musicians who exhibit a high degree of talent, energy, soul, and variety in every musical performance,” the release says. “A true crowd pleaser, The Whisky Sticks maintain an ever evolving musical vocabulary ranging from Folk to heart-pounding rock-n-roll, and provide full bodied musical delights from the highly energetic to the heart wrenching. “
The band’s lineup consists of four members: Scott Mancl, Kris Carlson, Todd Kane and Brandon Renfro. They perform originals and covers ranging from Steve Miller Band, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson Five, Little Feat and The Allman Brothers.
CONCESSIONS
On site event food vendors for this concert will include: Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dog, Munchie Machine, and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dog and Munchie Machine will locate across the street from the mansion,” Mirkov said in the release. “Main Street Greeneville will be located near the stage selling water and popcorn. Other options can be from the downtown area merchants. Cumberland Presbyterian Church plans to set-up dining tables and chairs near the food vendors for guests to enjoy.”
Also, the General Morgan Inn has announced that its will be offering food and drinks each Thursday during July, from 5-8 p.m., on its rooftop garden terrace for customers of Brumley’s to enjoy music from the nearby Lyrics on the Lawn concerts.
Attendees to Lyrics on the Lawn family-friendly festivities are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
“You are welcome to bring a picnic supper,” Mirkov added in the release.
The event is smoke free. Pet are welcome at the concerts; however, they must remain within the designated “Fido Friendly” area during the event, the release notes.
SERIES LINEUP
The July 14 Lyrics on the Lawn musical lineup will feature Blind Duck followed by headliner Ras Alan & The Lions. On July 21, the music series will feature Florencia and the Feeling with special guest Beth Snapp. The lineup for July 28 will be Asylum Suite and Corey Snowden.
EVENT PARTNERS
Joining Main Street Greeneville to bring the community this concert are Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors, known at press time, Andrew Johnson Bank, Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, CPA’s, Casper’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service, Consumer Credit Union, Gilley’s Western Store, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Nickle Ridge Winery, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC, Southbound Real Estate and A. Dave Wright Architect, the release adds.
Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are Creamy Cup, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, General Morgan Inn, Island Vibe Grill, Mamma T’s Eats & Treats, Modern Woodmen of America, Munchie Machine, Radio Greeneville, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Top Dog Hot Dog, Town of Greeneville, Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a non-profit 501c3 organization, the release says. Donations collected at the concerts this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen.
“Words can’t express how thankful we are to those that donate to our program and the match provided by Modern Woodmen,” Mirkov said. “As a non-profit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent. The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish St., in downtown Greeneville, adjacent to the General Morgan Inn.
Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville,org for additional information.