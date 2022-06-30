Main Street: Greeneville recently held its annual members meeting at Nickle Ridge Winery, one of downtown Greeneville’s newest businesses.
Located on West Depot Street in the heart of historic Greeneville, the winery is owned by Greeneville physicians, Drs. Ken and Carla Nickle.
The focus of this year’s Main Street gathering was “It Takes a Village – Vision, Vitality & Vino,” a Main Street news release said.
The new winery “sits square dab in the middle of major street construction” but the Nickles “had the vision to see past all that was about to go on around them, so they could help to bring vitality to a downtown community they wanted to see prosper by opening their winery and introducing people to their special vino selections,” the release continued.
During the meeting, Main Street President Mark Stevans welcomed the group of supporting partners, volunteers and guests.
During the business session, the supporting partners voted on and approved unanimously a by-laws revision. Additionally, the election of the 2022-23 Main Street board of directors and officers was held.
The officers are: Mark Stevans, president; Christina Potts, president-elect; Anne Laposky, secretary, and Kendra Hopson, treasurer.
Main Street’s executive director, Jann Mirkov, will serve with Michael Bartley, Mickey Ellis, Billy Endean, Rhonda Humbert, Patrick James, Paige Mengel, Kevin Morrison, Mike Noel, Cathy Osborne, Jaime Parman-Ryans, Jeff Taylor, Christina Ward and Sarah Webster.
Mirkov thanked out going board members Michael Reneau and Barb Sell for their service to the organization, the release noted.
In recapping 2021, Mirkov shared during the meeting that the third round of TnECD façade grants awarded to Main Street brings the total to $350,000 within a six-year period with over $1.2 million reinvested in those same projects, the release said. The third round has five projects underway.
Mirkov reported the program continues to meet both national and state accreditation standards. In reporting the 2021 reinvestment impact figures of the local organization, she shared how it stacked up to the national totals. Locally, within the 18 blocks of the Main Street district, there was $5.7 million reinvested. The area also saw a net gain of six new businesses, 48 building rehab projects, and 9,111 volunteer hours contributed “to help create a vibrant downtown that is sustainable while celebrating local heritage the present and the future,” she said.
Stevans thanked everyone for their support of the volunteer-based organization. He encouraged and welcomed all to be involved in any number of ways to help promote the business of the organization. He recognized Christina Potts for her work on the newly designed website and encouraged people to go to the site as a way to stay in touch with upcoming projects and events.
Formed in 1983, Main Street: Greeneville is a non-profit 501 ©3 corporation with a mission to promote and revitalize downtown projects and businesses. The 18-block, Main Street district in historic downtown Greeneville includes both commercial and residential properties.
To learn more, visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org.