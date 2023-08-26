McDonald High School Class Of 1966

The McDonald High School Class of 1966 helds its 57th reunion on Aug. 12 at the home of Joann Gass in Morristown. There were 13 classmates in attendance. Front row, from left, are: Glenn Morefield, Ronnie Ricker, Stanley Snowder, Joann Jenkins Glass, Nancy Kay Mays Jefferies, Louise Kite Susong, Linda Seay Carter and Jennifer Shipley McLain. Back row, from left, are: Walter Scruggs, Richard Riley, Sammy Voiles, J.D. Melton and Richard Cobble.

 Photo submitted
  

Recommended for you