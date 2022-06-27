From left, Miss East Tennessee Taylor Parsons; Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen London Morelock; Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen Anna Grace Parlapiano, and Miss Greene County Kaitlyn Turner are shown at the state competition in Memphis.
Madison Metcalf, left, Miss Robertson County's Outstanding Teen (and the former Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen) was 2nd runner-up at the Miss Tennessee's Outstanding Teen scholarship competition in Memphis. The current Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen Anna Parlapiano took home 1st runner-up honors at the state pageant.
Photo Special to the Sun via Keema Greenlee
Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen Anna Parlapiano received 1st runner-up honors on Saturday night at the Miss Tennessee Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition in Memphis.
In addition, Madison Metcalf, of Greene County, who is serving as this year's Miss Robertson County's Outstanding Teen, was named to the 2nd runner-up position at the state teen pageant. (Metcalf served as last year's Miss Greene County's Outstanding Teen.)
Both Parlapiano and Metcalf won preliminary on-stage interview awards on Thursday night at the state competition. Metcalf also won Friday night's talent preliminary award.
Jane Marie Franks was named the new 2022 Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen.
MISS TN RESULTS
Miss East Tennessee Taylor Parsons was named to the top 12 candidates for the Miss Tennessee title.
Former Miss Historic Greeneville’s Outstanding Teen Eliza Sanders, who now holds the Miss Kingsport title, was named 2nd runner-up to the new Miss Tennessee 2022 Lauren Dickson.
There were 36 contestants vying for the title of Miss Tennessee at the competition.
"All of our girls were phenomenal this week," said Keema Greenlee, who is the interim director for the Miss Greene County/Miss East Tennessee organization.
"I am so proud of each of them," Greenlee continued. "They each deserved the crown, and I know they will continue to lead and make a difference in this community. We could not have asked for better representation, they truly are the most amazing group of young women."
The Miss Greene County/Miss East Tennessee organization also received an award this weekend for being the 2nd highest preliminary to give away the most scholarship money to their winners at $5,500, Greenlee added.