A send-off party was held June 5 at the Link Hills Country Club for four special ladies that are heading to the Miss Tennessee state competitions.
Kaitlyn Turner, Miss Greene County; Anna Parlapiano, Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen; Taylor Parsons, Miss East Tennessee, and London Morelock, Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen are all scheduled to leave this weekend to compete for the Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen titles in Memphis, a news release states.
The Miss Tennessee and Outstanding Teen programs are affiliated with the Miss America Scholarship Organization. The winners of each competitions will compete at the national level for Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, the release adds.
While in Memphis the young ladies will compete in preliminary rounds of interview, talent, evening gown and social impact statement. The teens will also have a fitness routine as part of their competitions.
ABOUT THE CONTESTANTS
• Miss Greene County Kaitlyn Turner will be playing piano and singing “Bennie and the Jets,” during the pageant. She will additionally be promoting her social impact initiative of financial literacy, the release notes.
Turner is a graduate of West Greene High School and Walters State Community College. She is currently a junior at King University, where she is studying business with hopes of later attending law school.
• Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen Anna Parlapiano will be performing a lyrical dance piece during the Miss TN competition. Her social impact initiative is “Giving a Voice to Disabled American Veterans.”
Parlapiano is a rising senior at West Greene High School, where she is member of the cheerleading squad. She has worked closely with the local Disabled American Veterans Post 42 of Greeneville, where she was honored with an award of appreciation for all her hard work with the chapter.
• Miss East Tennessee Taylor Parsons a 19-year-old junior at East Tennessee State University, where she is pursuing a degree in pre-med and minoring in political science.
A native of Johnson County, Parsons will be clogging as part of her talent exhibitition at the state competition. Her social impact initiative is the Color RED, which focuses on the life-saving importance of blood donation. Parsons played a key part in the successful blood drive that was held in Greeneville on May 19 in honor of Trey Youngblood.
• Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen London Morelock is a rising junior at Greeneville High School, where she is a member of the cheerleading squad. At the state pageant, Morelock will be doing a pom routine and will promote her social impact initiative, “Literacy with London,” which promotes and supports reading to all ages. She hopes her initiative will play a key role in the promotion of literacy programs statewide.
Also accompanying the four state pageant contestants to Memphis will be Mckee Greenlee and Brailei Ball. The pair will accompany Turner and Parsons on stage in evening gown as well as perform a dance each night as a Tri-Star princess.
“These young ladies have a fun-filled busy week of competition and appearances in and around Memphis,” said Keema Greenlee, who serves as the Miss Greene County/Miss East Tennessee interim director. “To say they all have put in a lot of hard work is an understatement. Greeneville and Greene County – and East Tennessee – will be well represented in Memphis,” Greenlee added.
The Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen competitions will be live streamed for each of the preliminary and crowning nights.
More details and information on how to watch can be found at MissTennessee.org.