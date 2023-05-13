The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville hosted its first-ever movie marathon last weekend.
The venue showed all eight films of the Harry Potter series during the two-day event. The first four movies were shown on Saturday, May 6, followed by the final four on Sunday, May 7.
In addition to enjoying the movies, attendees were also treated to Harry Potter-themed decor in the theater lobby as well as options to purchase wizarding-world snacks, such as chocolate frogs and butterbeer. (No, the chocolate frogs aren’t actual frogs ... and these didn’t hop away either due to a charm!) The butterbeer was a tasty, non-alcoholic, butterscotch-flavored creme soda topped with vanilla whipped creme.
INDIANA JONES
On Saturday, May 27, the movie marathon fun at the Capitol Theatre will continue with the Indiana Jones film series, starring Harrison Ford.
Four movies in the series will be shown beginning at noon. They include: “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “The Last Crusade” and “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”
Doors and concessions will open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets for an all-day pass are $20. Individual movie tickets are $5.
The Capitol Theatre is located at 104 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit capitolgreeneville.org or call the box office at 423-638-1300.