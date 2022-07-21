New editions of eight western novels by Greene County author Cameron Judd have been released by Nevada-based publisher Wolfpack Publishing.
The novels are available in both print and e-book formats through on-line booksellers, such as Amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com, according to a news release. The eight novels are packaged in double editions: four volumes that each contain two novels.
Four of the novels, “The Gallowsman,” “Henry Kidd, Outlaw,” “Stalker’s Creek” and “Genesis Rider,” originally were published individually in paperback in the late 1990s and early 2000s by a mass market publishing house that no longer is active. The works were published under the Judd pen name Will Cade, the release notes.
The new Wolfpack editions all are published and copyrighted under Judd’s real name.
Judd titles now in print through Wolfpack, in addition to the former "Will Cade" novels, are “Bitterroot,” “Caine’s Trail,” “Cherokee Joe” and “Jerusalem Camp.”
“I’m very happy to be affiliated with Wolfpack Publishing,” Judd said in the release. “Wolfpack is keeping western fiction alive, and is thriving and growing because there remains a faithful audience for these stories out there across the United States and beyond.”
Judd added that he appreciates the "old school" style of the book cover art Wolfpack uses.
"Mike Bray, the chief executive officer of Wolfpack, is himself an author, and his publishing house is author-friendly in terms of its contract," Judd continued. "The fact that leading western authors such as James Reasoner and Peter Brandvold are in the Wolfpack fold is evidence of the quality of this publishing house."
Wolfpack contracted more than 20 Judd backlist titles in 2021, the release states.
An April 2022 article in Publisher’s Weekly, titled “Fast-Growing Independent Publishers, 2022,” includes coverage of Wolfpack, noting it was founded in 2013 to publish digital editions of “out-of-print genre fiction,” but today “comprises three imprints and an audiobook production division," the release adds.
Wolfpack published 322 books in 2021, and has a backlist of about 2,000 titles, according to the Publisher’s Weekly story.
Bray was quoted in the story as saying that Wolfpack has expanded to multiple fiction genres and subgenres, the release says. These include YA (young adult), thrillers, historical romance, and Christian romance.
That shift also led Wolfpack to publish more original titles in addition to reprints, the release continues. All of its YA and Christian romance titles are new works rather than reprints, for example.
“We are accepting more frontlist titles than ever before,” Bray told Publisher’s Weekly.
Judd said he intends to submit new, previously unpublished manuscripts to Wolfpack in coming months.
More information about Wolfpack can be found online at wolfpackpublishing.com.
A longtime staffer, award-winning columnist and assistant editor of The Greeneville Sun, Judd retired from the newspaper in 2021.