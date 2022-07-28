Four-time Grammy winner Pat Benatar performed before a near-capacity crowd at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Tuesday evening.
The 80s hitmaker was joined onstage by her husband and musical collaborator, Neil Giraldo. She noted during the show that they are marking 40 years of marriage this year and her 43rd year in the music business. In addition, the couple is celebrating the news that they are among the 2022 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Benatar and Giraldo will join Duran Duran, Eminem, the Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon among the 2022 Hall of Fame performers class. The official induction ceremony is planned for November.
While Benatar treated her Greeneville fans to a slew of her signature hits with her strong-as-ever vocal prowess, one of her best-known tunes was notably absent from her set list. As a political statement to the U.S. epidemic of mass shootings, Benatar is not currently performing, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”
In a recent interview with USA Today, Benatar was quoted as saying, “I’m not singing it. I tell [fans], if you want to hear the song, go home and listen to it. [The title] is tongue-in-cheek, but you have to draw the line. I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can’t.”
Benatar added in the article, “I’m not going to go on stage and soapbox – I go to my legislators – but that’s my small contribution to protesting. I’m not going to sing it,” she said. “Tough.”
While the break-up song went unsung Tuesday evening — and she didn’t mention why during the show, Benatar certainly made up for it through powerful performances of several other hits, such as “Heartbreaker,” “We Belong” “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Invincible.”
She also performed her cover of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” — and also sneaked in a portion of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” into the show.