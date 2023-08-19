Quilts For Kids

Proceeds from the upcoming Quilters Cove Sale on Sept. 16-17 at the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will benefit the Quilts For Kids organization and the Caney Branch VFD. In this file photo, Greene County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jeff Caudill and Peg Burns, chapter leader of the Northeastern Tennessee Chapter of Quilts for Kids, display some of the colorful quilts donated by the chapter to the sheriff’s department. Quilts and teddy bears crafted by the group are distributed by deputies to children and others at emergency scenes such as house fires.

