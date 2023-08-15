Chuckey Class Of 1956 Meets

The Chuckey High School Class of 1956 held its 67th reunion on July 13 at Gondolier Restaurant. Eight class members were in attendance. Linda Jaynes Long welcomed everyone. Rebecca Shelton Solomon asked the blessing before the meal. Front row, from left, are: Rebecca Shelton Solomon, Bobby Broyles (coach and teacher), Linda Jaynes and Nell Vest. Back row, from left, are: Mary Jo Solomon Slagle, Betty Phillips Blanken, Richard Burgner, Marlin G. Collins and Ted Wilhoit. Also attending, but not pictured, were: Dean Blanken, Mariedeth Cutshall Broyles, Louise Sams Wilhoit, Laura Slagle, Winfred Solomon, Neil Burgner and Gerald Jaynes.

 Photo Submitted
  

