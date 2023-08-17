Richard Urban Named 'Legionnaire Of The Year'

The American Legion Post No. 64, of Greeneville, recognized Richard Urban as the 2023 “Legionnaire of the Year” during the organization’s Aug. 7 meeting. Urban is shown, at left, accepting his award from the American Legion Post Commander Richard Gosnell. The local American Legion and its Auxillary meet on the first Monday of each month at the post home, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.

 Photo Submitted Via Grady Barefield
  

Recommended for you