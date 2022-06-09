Several years ago upon arriving in Greeneville to start our retirement, my husband and I felt the love of this county and all my husband could say was “look at all of this green.” Coming from Texas he was not acclimated to this new part of the country.
I had spent considerable time in Tennessee and really appreciated the kindness shown to me. Our goal was to be good and caring citizens. Therefore, we joined several gardening clubs of interest.
Since we had 19 acres of land that needed to be managed, I felt compelled to be a good land steward. So, I signed up for the Master Gardener class, which was a whirlwind of education on how to grow and tend the land here in Greene County.
We were told we have four, distinct land qualities, so depending on where we lived, we needed to know how to plant and landscape successfully. Professors from UT instructed us on landscaping, tree management, fruit tree planting and soil testing. They also told us which plants were ideal in this region and what conservation measures to take to ensure we were good stewards of our properties.
My husband and I became involved with a community garden, helped to revamp a historic cemetery, taught children at the Boys and Girls Club on how to plant and appreciate eatables from a small garden. We did so much that our first two years here went sailing by. But what a wonderful way to make friends and engage in making our community a fruitful one.
After Master Gardeners, I was invited to join the Eastside Garden Club. I knew little about floral design, but I knew a lot about horticulture, so I fit in — and had the joy of adding many new friends. The garden club is part of the National Garden Club, the Deep South Garden Club, the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and District IV.
At the time I joined, we had about 12 members of delightful and sharing gardeners who were judges of flower shows, publishers, and part of a Club of Excellence. Eastside moved mountains and continues today with an additional 11 new members of multiple talents. We still do flower shows, yet we have embraced conservation and other means of preservation of our planet and embracing children for future stewards of the land.
Be sure to stop by the Greeneville Public Library and see the poster related to gardening ,as well as featuring one of our member’s pictorial of her personal garden. Bobbie Cyphers is an author and talent when it comes to utilizing interesting cast offs to enhance the beauty of a garden. She is one of our own and joy to know.
Another gardening-related club I’ve had the pleasure of joining is the Greene Herb Society, which was founded by Geneva Dyer. We like to learn the multiple uses of herbs for cooking as well as medicine and household management. Dirt girl, Sherrie Ottinger is a big supporter of the club and is well loved for her informative lectures and generous sharing of plants. If one needs to know about any type of farming practice, critter, recipe for success, Sherrie can inform you.
Another great local gardening club is the Greeneville Iris Society. Oh my, who could not fall in love with the rainbow offerings of this state flower? This club is part of the American Iris Society and participates in many events here in Greeneville in the spring when the irises are blooming. The Society meets here in Greeneville at Trinity Methodist Church and also during the Iris Festival events. Hundreds of irises are sold to the community for their gardens. We learn to care, plant and successfully enter iris in shows for awards. Many of us have hundreds of irises that we baby and still find room for additional ones. There are multiple species of iris, and if you have no land or garden, you can learn how to plant them successfully in pots and enjoy their brief beauty each May.
Greeneville is a beautiful city and our county is awesome. Anything we as club members can do to continue to beautify is welcome. We engage our resources and time to share our excitement and joy of planting and reaping the rewards of our labor and generosity.
Our gardens and clubs help us forge new friendships and share species of plants as well as ourselves in community projects. Greeneville and Greene County offer so much and nothing is more satisfying as sharing our love with others.
This is National Garden Week. Now is a great time to get involved.