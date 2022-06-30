Shanks To Celebrate 58th Anniversary

Jerry and Frances Shanks

Jerry and Frances Shanks will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary on July 5.

They were married July 5, 1964 by the Rev. Grady Collins at Bible Methodist Church in Johnson City.

The couple has three children: Timothy Shanks, Teresa Farmer and Debbie Foster; three grandchildren: Jonathon Foster, Joshua Farmer and Ashley Lawson, and two great-grandchildren: Kailee and Taylyn.

Their parents were the late Mr. and Mrs. William Collins and the late Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Shanks.

Mrs. Shanks retired from Takoma Hospital. Mr. Shanks is the owner of Past Time Antiques.

They plan to celebrate their anniversary with a trip to Pigeon Forge.

