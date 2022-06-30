ANNIVERSARY Shanks To Celebrate 58th Anniversary July 5 Jun 30, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jerry and Frances Shanks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerry and Frances Shanks will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary on July 5.They were married July 5, 1964 by the Rev. Grady Collins at Bible Methodist Church in Johnson City.The couple has three children: Timothy Shanks, Teresa Farmer and Debbie Foster; three grandchildren: Jonathon Foster, Joshua Farmer and Ashley Lawson, and two great-grandchildren: Kailee and Taylyn.Their parents were the late Mr. and Mrs. William Collins and the late Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Shanks.Mrs. Shanks retired from Takoma Hospital. Mr. Shanks is the owner of Past Time Antiques.They plan to celebrate their anniversary with a trip to Pigeon Forge. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Frances Shanks Timothy Shanks Christianity Jerry Wedding Anniversary William Collins Clifford Shanks Anniversary Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now GPD OffIcer Dismissed After Contact With Teenager Man Allegedly Threatens Neighbors, Kills Dog Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt GCSD Detective Capt. Jeff Morgan Retires Ministry On The Move: Firewood Ministry Changes Locations