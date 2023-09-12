Click the image to the left and log in for your exclusive reader perks
The South Greene High School Class of 1978 held its 45th year reunion on June 10 at the high school. Those present included, front row, from left: Ronnie Cutshall, Tammee Rohr, Jody Collins Johnson, Alicia Mashburn McMillan, Billie Jean Bishop, Karen Gammons Cross, Brenda Conners Kinser and LouAnn Renner Southerland. Second row, from left, are: Terry Franklin, Teresa Ball McCrary, Donna Penley Ryburn, Pam Fillers Miller, Debbie Fillers Cutshall, Kathy Looney Wilhoit and Tammy Myers. Third row, from left, are: Doug Jennings, John Bowman, Penny Bowers Gregg, Janet Knight Susong, Donna Hartman Bell, Beth Bowman Norton, Lisa Reaves Dixon, Linda Brank Babb, Marsha House Perkins and Jennie Ottinger Phipps. Fourth row, from left, are: Roger Ottinger, Jackie McCrary, Johnny Vest, Jay House, Danny Cobble, Donnie Bell, Kim Neas, Kay Paxson, Mike Sams, Rhonda Hawk Winter, Randall Knipp and Jimmy Presley.
