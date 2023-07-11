HIGH SCHOOL REUNION St. James Class Of 1960 Meets Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The St. James High School Class of 1960 met recently for a reunion. Shown, front row, from left, are: Marlene Shelton Renner, Bueana Luttrell Morrison, Phyllis Cutshall Collins, Portia Fillers Cramer, Marilyn Stephens, Delbert Connor and Bobby Solomon. Second row, from left, are:Ray Collins, Brenda Collins Starnes, LaRue Nease, Rex Johnson and Andrew Renner. Photo special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes