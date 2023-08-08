St. James Class of 1963

The St. James High School Class of 1963 gathered on July 14 for its 60th class reunion at the Harvest Restaurant. There were 13 classmates and two teachers in attendance. The attendees included, front row, from left: Charlene Davis Tweed, Marie Fillers Collins, Linda Williams Humphreys, Nellie Hensley McCrum and Eddie Haun Yates. Second row, from left, are: Renata Burton Cutshall, Margaret Tweed Ayers, Katrina Collins Brown, Carolyn Rupert, Linda Allen Fullen and Barbara Belcher (teacher). Third row, from left, are: Bill Solomon, Harold Weller and Lloyd "Hoot" Bowers." Not pictured is Jane Williamson (teacher).

 Photo Submitted
  

