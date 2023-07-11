HIGH SCHOOL REUNION St. James Class Of 1965 Holds Reunion Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The St. James High School Class of 1965 met June 17 in the school cafeteria. First row, from left, are: Ann Lowe Birdwell, Teresa Harmon Foshie, Patricia Tarlton Morrison, Shelia Tarlton Ellison-Moore, Jane Williams (teacher), Helen Rader Fillers and Marilyn Parman Shipley. Second row, from left, are: Barbara Belcher (teacher), Jimmy Easterly, Dale Fillers, Gene Lamb, Claudine Bacon Davis, Connie Rupert and Lynda Lowe Bowman. Third row, from left, are: Robert Cutshall, Willis Smith, Everett Ottinger, Johnson McMillan, Garry Franklin and Kyle Renner. Photo special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes