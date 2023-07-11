St. James Class Of 1965 Meets

The St. James High School Class of 1965 met June 17 in the school cafeteria. First row, from left, are: Ann Lowe Birdwell, Teresa Harmon Foshie, Patricia Tarlton Morrison, Shelia Tarlton Ellison-Moore, Jane Williams (teacher), Helen Rader Fillers and Marilyn Parman Shipley. Second row, from left, are: Barbara Belcher (teacher), Jimmy Easterly, Dale Fillers, Gene Lamb, Claudine Bacon Davis, Connie Rupert and Lynda Lowe Bowman. Third row, from left, are: Robert Cutshall, Willis Smith, Everett Ottinger, Johnson McMillan, Garry Franklin and Kyle Renner.

 Photo special to the Sun
  

Recommended for you