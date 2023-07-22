HIGH SCHOOL REUNION St. James High School Class Of 1964 Meets Jul 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The St. James High School Class of 1964 met June 24 for a reunion in the school cafeteria. Door prizes went to Carolyn Grubbs, Odean Goins and James Gregg. Those attending included, front row, from left: James Gregg, Carolyn Bible Grubbs, Janice Collins Brown, Louise Ricker Helbert and Kathleen Ottinger. Second row, from left, are: Trixie Hixson Bowers, Linda Davis Collins, Barbara Waddell Fox, Sharon Ragsdale Woods, Johnny Brown, Patty Hawk Neas, David Reynolds, and teachers Jane Turner and Barbara Belcher. Back row, from left, are: Willis Bowers, Jimmy Helbert, Douglas Easterly, Odean Goins and Johnny Neas. Photo special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes