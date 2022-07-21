Symphony of the Mountains kicks off its 2022-23 Season, “Our Appalachian Mountain Home,” with an annual three-state concert tour.
Performances will be held Friday, July 22, in Blowing Rock, NC; Saturday, July 23, in Wise, Va., and Sunday, July 24, at Kingsport's Allandale Mansion Amphitheatre, a symphony news release says.
"Enjoy fabulous film scores from eight decades of movie magic including favorites like “Star Wars”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “West Side Story”, “The Sound of Music”, and many more," the release says. "With patriotic selections, we will honor our active military and veterans," the release adds.
Virtuoso trumpeter Chris Coletti, formerly with the Canadian Brass, is also scheduled to perform several selections with the orchestra during the upcoming concerts, the release says.
The Kingsport “Music at the Mansion” performance immediately follows Kingsport’s Funfest. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at the Symphony website, www.symphonyofthemountains.org. In addition to single tickets, season ticket packages which include free concerts are still available through the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.
Tickets are also on sale for the Symphony’s opening fall concert, “Appalachian Joy: Béla Fleck with Symphony of the Mountains” Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport.