Youth Builders of Greeneville, Inc., has announced the recipients of its scholarship awards for 2023.
Four graduating high school students were honored this year: two from the Greeneville High School and two from the Greene County Schools. Applications were received from all four of the county high schools.
The recipients of the scholarships are chosen on the basis of their academic performance, community service, an essay, and an interview.
Founded in 1946, Youth Builders is a civic organization whose mission is to help, serve and promote the welfare of the children and youth of Greeneville and Greene County. This group of community volunteers awards scholarships every year to seniors at the local city and county high schools, each in the amount of $1,000, raising funds through activities such as the February Trivia Night.
At Greeneville High School, Youth Builders funds a scholarship award named for the primary founder of our group, the late Louise Wylie Milligan.
MAGGIE HARTMAN
The 2023 Louise Wylie Milligan Scholarship Award recipient is Maggie Hartman. Throughout her high school career, she has been in the National Honors Society, Youth Council, Student Council, Youth Leadership, and the GHS Tennis Team.
Hartman is additionally an AP Scholar, and is active in the theater and in her church. She has provided over 150 hours of volunteer service.
She plans to attend the University of Tennessee, in Knoxville , this fall, where she will be studying occupational therapy with a focus on children.
J
OSHUA HYDE
Joshua Hyde is the second recipient from Greeneville High School this year. He has a philosophy for his life that he calls the “Seasons of Life,” and says he learned at a young age how to balance and prioritize what is important for the current season.
During high school, Hyde has been involved in track and cross-country running. He was the class president for three years. Music has also influenced his life since he was very young, and he plays the guitar, tuba and piano.
Hyde additionally has provided over 140 hours of volunteer service to the local community. He has also been recognized nationally as an AP Scholar and a National Commended Scholar for his scores on the PSAT, which were in the top 2% in the nation.
He works on a local farm and also at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. He plans to attend the University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, to study biosystems. He envisions himself wearing a suit coat during the day as a biosystems engineer, and returning home after work to put on his overalls to work on the farm.
Youth Builders additionally presented scholarships to two Greene County students.
KAYTLIN HOXIE
The first Greene County scholarship recipient, Kaytlin Hoxie, is from Chuckey-Doak High School. During her high school career, Hoxie has received many awards focused on her achievement at the national level: National Merit Scholarship, College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program, and the local National Honor Society.
She was instrumental in revitalizing the Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter at her school. She decided to become involved in FFA because she felt it would provide her with a variety of learning experiences. In FFA she served as the chapter’s president, and she earned a State FFA Degree.
She also provided many hours of service for both Youth Council, Youth Leadership and Camp Greene. During high school she was on the debate team, student council for three years, and the school newspaper. She was also the student representative on the Greene County Board of Education
Hoxie will attend East Tennessee State University in the fall to earn a degree in English, and then plans to attend law school.
CAMBELL GABY
North Greene High School’s Cambell Gaby is the second recipient from Greene County. During her high school career, she has received honors in both athletics and academics.
She earned a number of awards in softball, and also played volleyball and basketball. She has received awards in both English and mathematics and has been involved in her school’s FFA.
In the fall, Cambell plans to attend Johnson University, a private Christian university near Knoxville, where she will study to be a kindergarten teacher.