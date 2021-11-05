The Johnson City Organization, A Walk in Their Boots, will be hosting the 10th annual All Era Military Timeline Event at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site on Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. full of enjoyment and entertainment. The event is free but donations will be accepted.
Both days will feature military impressions, encampments, military vehicles, battle re-creations, and weapons demos not only for the enjoyment of the public but also to honor the service and sacrifice of American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. There will be opportunities to visit displays of soldiers in the field with representations from the Revolutionary War to the modern day, allowing visitors to observe a day in the life an American soldier.
A small veterans’ demonstration and presentations will be given throughout the day. Also, presentations done by ETSU History Professors Dr. Stephen Fritz on “Hitler as Military Commander,” Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and Dr. Antkiewizc on “The Polish Heroes of the American Revolution” Saturday at 2 p.m. Other events will include weapons demonstrations for all eras represented, a WWII Re-enactment, and Civil War and Vietnam tactical operations.
Event will be located at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601. For more information call (423) 926-3631 or (423) 341-1835.