Appalachian Heritage Quilters will host its 10th Annual Quilt Show and Holiday Boutique on Nov. 4-5, 9a.m.-5 p.m., at Boones Creek Baptist Church. The church is located at 304 S. Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City.
The show will include many quilts in a wide variety of styles along with a bed turning of antique quilts, sewing machine cleaning and repair, and mini quilting demonstrations. An expanded holiday boutique and bake sale will provide shoppers with gifts and goodies for the upcoming holiday seasons. See appalachianheritagequilters.org for entry and event information. This is a free community event.