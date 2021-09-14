Bigger, better, best is the challenge to our community as Main Street: Greeneville announces the 12th annual Scarecrows of Main competition, to be held in downtown Greeneville.
The contest is being sponsored again this year by Broyles General Store, which is located at 730 West Main Street. Bigger, better, best means more entries all over the downtown area: better displays than ever before (and that is saying something) and to be the best contest and event in Northeast Tennessee if not the state, a release says.
The Scarecrows of Main 2021 contest is a great way to enjoy a trail of sorts, selfie spot, family outing and art appreciation all in one.
Entries are not limited to only those within the display area. Entries must however come from within Greene County or be a current 2021-22 member of Main Street: Greeneville. This contest is open to all ages, individuals, families, groups, clubs and businesses. Each person, family or group may only enter one time. There are four different categories: residential, group/organization, business or youth.
The display area will include the eighteen block downtown area known as the Main Street District along with Main Street from the 11E Bypass to Crescent School. Entries from outside the display area will be assigned a location within the area where they may place their scarecrow.
Let your imagination run wild as you create that scarecrow you have always wanted to make, the release says. Could it be that we will see a straw ballerina, lawyer, shopkeeper, etc. hanging out in downtown for the next couple of weeks? Scarecrows should be family friendly – whimsical, humorous, mischievous, not frightening.
Pre-registration is required through the Main Street office, 310 S Main Street, beginning Tuesday through Sept. 24 at noon. Display locations will be assigned and confirmed at time of registration. Those who do not reside nor have a business in the display area are encouraged to also enter the contest as limited additional display space is available on a first come first served basis. Only those registered will be eligible for judging.
Contest rules, District boundaries and entry forms are available now on the website (www.mainstreetgreeneville.org) home page under Announcements — Twelfth Annual Scarecrows of Main Contest. For printed copies contact the Main Street office at 423-639-7102.
Displays
All entries must be in place by 7 a.m. on Oct. 4. All entries will be on display to the public from Oct. 4 through Nov. 5. Further information regarding scarecrow locations will be announced via the media prior to judging.
Judging
The public is asked to vote for their favorite scarecrow. You may vote once daily in each of the four categories: residential, group/organization, business or youth. We encourage everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing while out and about viewing the displays. Voting will take place Oct. 4 through Oct. 24. Details regarding how to vote will be announced.
Awards and certificates will be given to the winning entries. Winning entries will be marked and identified with yard signs.