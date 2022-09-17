Main Street Greeneville is gearing up for its 13th annual “Scarecrows of Main” competition.
Registration is now open for those who would like to enter the display contest. Only those registered will be eligible for judging, officials note in a news release.
Contest rules, district boundaries and entry forms are available now on the website www.mainstreetgreeneville.org home page. Click the “News” link at the top of the homepage, and then click the “ThirteenthAnnual Scarecrow Contest Seeks Entries” link.
Anyone who needs printed copies of the entry forms can contact the Main Street Greeneville office at 423-639-7102.
There is no entry fee. The deadline to enter is Sept. 23, by noon, the release adds.
All entries must be in place by 7 a.m. on Oct. 3. All entries will be on display to the public from Oct. 3 through Nov. 4.
This year’s theme is “Bigger, Better, Best.” Officials note that the inspiration for the theme came from three goals: To create “a bigger event” in 2022 — with more entries all over the downtown area. A desire to encourage even “better displays” than ever before (and that is saying something!) Plus, a mission to be the “best contest and event in Northeast Tennessee, if not the state.”
“The Scarecrows of Main 2022 contest is a great way to enjoy a trail of sorts, selfie spot, family outing and art appreciation all in one,” officials add in the release.
Entries are not limited to only those within the display area. Entries must however come from within Greene County or be a current 2022-23 member of Main Street Greeneville.
This contest is open to all ages, individuals, families, groups, clubs and businesses. Each person, family or group may only enter one time.
COMPETITION CATEGORIES
There are four different categories:
• residential;
• group/organization;
• business, and
• youth.
DISPLAY AREA
The display area will include the 18-block downtown Greeneville area known as the Main Street District, along with Main Street from the 11-E Bypass (Andrew Johnson Highway) to Crescent School.
Entries from outside the display area will be assigned a location within the area where they may place their scarecrow display, officials add.
Display locations will be assigned and confirmed at the time of registration, officials add.
Those who do not reside nor have a business in the display area are encouraged to also enter the contest as limited additional display space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Let your imagination run wild as you create that scarecrow you have always wanted to make,” officials say. “Could it be that we will see a straw ballerina, lawyer, shopkeeper, etc. hanging out in downtown for the next couple of weeks? Scarecrows should be family friendly – whimsical, humorous, mischievous not frightening.”
JUDGING
The public is asked to vote for their favorite. People may vote once daily in each of the four categories: residential, group/organization, business or youth
Voting will take place Oct. 3 through Oct. 23. More detail regarding how to vote for favorites will be announced at a later date.
Awards and certificates will be given to the winning entries. Winning entries will be so marked and identified with yard signs.