The 18th annual Iris Festival Pageant will be returning this year as part of the 2022 Iris Festival festivities.
The pageant will be held Saturday, May 21, beginning at noon, at Greeneville High School, event organizers says in a news release.
“The competition will consist of multiple categories including Beauty, Casual/Spring Wear, Western Wear, the High Point Award, Celebrity Fashions, Photogenic and Iris Festival Prince or Princess,” the release says.
“The pageant will feature eight different age categories ranging from 0-11 months to 16 years and older,” the release says.
The winner of the Iris Festival Prince or Princess category will receive a 5-foot trophy, an extra-large crown, a wrap-around banner, crown pin, and all of their entry fees paid to the St. Jude’s Fundraiser Pageant on Nov. 12, 2022.
Admission to the pageant will be $5 per person (contestants and children under age 5 are free.)
The deadline to enter the pageant is Friday, May 13. Entry forms are available at the Greene County Partnership, located at 115 Academy St.
For more information about the Iris Festival Pageant, call Rhonda Humbert at 423-639-3819 or Diane Price at 423-620-1196.
The Iris Festival will be held May 21-22 in downtown Greeneville. To learn more about the festival, visit www.greenevilleirisfestival.com or call the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111.