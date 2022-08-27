Plans are being finalized for the 2022 Baileyton Celebration set for Sept. 9-11 on the campus of Baileyton Elementary School.
The school is located at 6535 Horton Hwy., in Baileyton.
The festival will kick off Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m., with several activities scheduled throughout the evening. On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, events are slated to begin at 9 a.m. both days.
Numerous family-friendly activities are scheduled throughout this year’s Baileyton Celebration, organizers say. Among the plans are live music, crafts booths, food vendors, car and antique tractor shows, a parade, a corn hole tournament, a 5K road race, and several classic television guest celebrities on-hand signing autographs, plus much more.
Among the stars scheduled to appear are:
• Kevin Sorbo, who starred as Hercules in the TV series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and as Capt. Dylan Hunt in “Andromeda”;
• Mike Lookinland, who starred as Bobby Brady in the TV series, “The Brady Bunch”;
• Erin Murphy, who starred as Tabitha Stephens in the TV series “Bewitched,” and
• Byron Cherry, who starred as Coy Duke in the 1982-83 seasons of the “Dukes of Hazzard.”
In addition, several celebrity impersonators are also scheduled to be on-hand for the weekend festivities.
Tours of Baileyton will also be provided by historian Steven Broyles.
This is expected to be one of the largest event’s in the Baileyton Celebration’s 28-year history, said a festival organizer Tommy Davis.
More than 150 craft vendors and over 20 food vendors are scheduled for this year’s festival, Davis said on Friday morning.
“Last year we had 130 craft vendors and 11 food vendors,” he added.
On Saturday of the festival, the annual Baileyton Celebration Parade will be held, beginning at 10 a.m. This year’s parade marshals will be George and Emily Sayler.
The parade theme is “2022 Above and Beyond.” There is a $10 entry fee for floats competing for prizes based on the theme.
Floats should be parked on the Van Hill Road, beside the school, before 8:30 a.m., officials say. Floats will be judged shortly after 8:30 a.m.
For parade entry information, call 423-552-3581 or visit the festival’s website at BaileytonCelebraton.net .
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Here is a schedule of activities and musical acts planned for the upcoming festival:
Friday, Sept. 9
• 4 p.m. – Harlan County Grass Bluegrass Band
• 5-9 p.m. – Automobile Cruise-In (registration starts at 4 p.m. with judging at 6:30 p.m.)
• 5 p.m. – Hoedowner Cloggers
• 5:45 p.m. – Kerry Dean
• 6 p.m. – Tour of old Baileyton with Steven Broyles
• 6:30 p.m. – Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band
• 7:30 p.m. – Annabel Whitledge;
• 8:30 p.m. – From the Edge band
• 9:30 p.m. – J Storm Project, featuring J.J. Sarden.
Saturday, Sept. 10
• 9 a.m. – Antique Tractor Show (registration at 8:30 a.m. with judging at 9:30 a.m.)
• 10 a.m. – Baileyton Celebration Parade
• 11:15 a.m. – The Flying Js
• 12 p.m. – Cornhole tournament
• 12:15 p.m. – Nashville Songwriters
• 1 p.m – Dugger Band
• 1-9 p.m. – Hot air balloon rides
• 3:15 p.m. – Cripple Creek Band
• 4:15 p.m. – Southfork String Band
• 5 p.m. – Comedy show with “Barney Fife” and “Gomer”
• 5:15 p.m. – Luke Malone
• 6 p.m. – 5K Road Race (registration starts at 4 p.m.)
• 6:15 p.m. – Hank Williams IV
• 8:15 p.m. – Wyldeheart
• 9:30 p.m. – Aaron Walker Band
Also on Saturday, there will be special automobile displays of an “A-Team”-style van, a “Back to the Future”-style Delorean, an Ecto-1 “Ghostbuster”-style vehicle, a “General Lee”-style Dodge Charger, and a “Dukes of Hazard”-style patrol car.
Sunday, Sept. 11
• 11 a.m. – Church service, featuring music by the Pyburn Free Will Baptist Choir and the Rev. Johnathan Jones, pastor of Pyburn Free Will Baptist, as featured speaker.
An afternoon of gospel music will feature:
• 12:10 p.m. – Bless’d
• 1:15 p.m. – The Tenos
• 3:30 p.m. – Cletus Miller
• 4:30 p.m. – The Knight Family
Anyone who would like to volunteer with the Baileyton Celebration may call
Donna Weaver Bailey at 423-552-3581 (in the evenings after 6 p.m.) or reach out on the Baileyton Celebration Facebook page.
Additional details are available online at BaileytonCelebration.net .