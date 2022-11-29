Officials with the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club have announced that more than $26,000 was generated from this year’s Holiday Bazaar & Expo.
The event is held annually as a community fundraising event by the local woman’s club.
This year’s bazaar was held Nov. 5-6, marking its 51st year.
Members of the Greeneville Woman’s Club met Nov. 10 to discuss the outcome of the 2022 Holiday Bazaar & Expo, what improvements need to be made and how funds would impact the community, a club news release stated.
This year’s Holiday Bazaar co-chairs, Rhonda Humbert and Tammy Kinser, reported that they felt like the event was “very successful,” both in raising a little more than $26,000 to put back into the community and providing a great place for local citizens, as well as regional tourists to shop, the release noted.
All monies raised from the two-day event go right back into the community in the areas of Arts and Culture, Civic Engagement and Outreach, Education and Libraries; Environment, and Health and Wellness, the release added.
Humbert pointed out during the meeting that when she compiled the vendors remarks about the two-day event, they were more than gracious to talking about the friendliness of the GWC members themselves and the help they had offered them. Many of the vendors commented about “the friendliness of all of the shoppers in your community and how smoothly the two-days had gone.”
Although the vendors did enjoy the snacks, coffee and water offered them in the downstairs concessions, they requested that the woman’s club bring back their baked potatoes, chili and lemon bars that the group had offered for years.
In other business during the meeting, Kendra Hopson, club president, reminded the members of several upcoming community events:
• The Farm-City Banquet, sponsored by the Agribusiness Committee of the Greene County Partnership, will be held Dec. 1, beginning at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, with former Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Ron Ramsey to speak.
• Christmas in Downtown – A Holiday Celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-9 p.m. The event will include the lighting of the community tree at 6 p.m. on the Greene County Courthouse lawn as well as many other activities, including a self-guided tour of downtown church sanctuaries, music, children’s activities, wagons rides and more.
• Shop With A Cop will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 8 a.m., at Walmart and volunteers are still needed.
• The Greeneville Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Greeneville.
• The Greeneville Woman’s Club Christmas Party will be held Dec. 8 in the fellowship hall at Reformation Lutheran Church with special entertainment.
• The Christmas Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club, will be held Sunday, Dec. 11.