Family Tradition

This family was one of many families who shopped at the 51st Annual Holiday Bazaar and they have made it a tradition through the years. This was a special year to these two women due to the fact that last year Chelsea Lawless Greene, center, was pregnant with Henley, the daughter she is holding. Chelsea’s mother is Margaret Turski Lawless, left, who has been bringing her daughter to the bazaar for years.

 Photo Special to the Sun

